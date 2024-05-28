Housing Executive's £100,000 boost for social supermarket in North Belfast

A much-needed food project in North Belfast is being funded to the tune of £100,000 by the Housing Executive.

Food essentials and everyday groceries are available at The Pantry, a social supermarket and community fridge, based at the Ashton Centre in Churchill Street in the New Lodge.

With three years funding from Housing Executive’s Sustaining Tenancies team, the project supports people affected by the ongoing cost of living crisis and who are experiencing extreme financial hardship.

Families are referred to the social supermarket from a range of agents such as schools, GP surgeries, community organisations, Housing Executive patch managers and food banks.

Christine McKeown, Head of Childcare and Family Support at the Ashton Centre, said: “We are delighted to have received this funding from the Housing Executive, which is essential for this scheme to continue.

“Our project works directly with 80 families per year and they each attend the social supermarket for a period of 12 weeks.

“Families can also attend a benefit advice appointment to ensure they are maximising their household income, avail of budgeting support, and have an opportunity to volunteer and engage with training and employability support and information.

Noeleen McMahon (Pantry coordinator) and Fionnuala Black (Operations Manager, Ashton Centre)

“The community fridge supports households experiencing financial difficulties who wish to, but are unable to, immediately benefit from The Pantry.

“By attending the fridge regularly, we can build relationships with local people, which in turn enables support networks to flourish. Our customers can also access a wide range of community-based support services.

“The community fridge works with 100 individuals and families each year.”

For a small membership fee, families can avail of approximately £45 worth of food, personal hygiene and cleaning supplies. Many of the beneficiaries experience poor health and can be socially isolated.

Housing Executive funding goes towards the salaries over three years of dedicated co-ordinators who support families using The Pantry, working alongside them to build their confidence and esteem.

Gerard Flynn, Housing Executive area manager for North Belfast, said: “We are very pleased to support such a worthwhile scheme helping those who are struggling.

“Projects like this are an important part of our work to try and ensure that tenants can sustain their tenancies, and, in particular, to help vulnerable customers at greater risk of tenancy breakdown, which leads to more stability for them and for the community in general.”