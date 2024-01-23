Ormeau-based charity seeks to fill City Hall funding gap

A FUNDRAISING page has been set up to try and raise enough money to secure a new building for a South Belfast charity for children with special needs.

Sólás, based on the Ormeau Road, hit the headlines last week after their allocation of proposed Neighbourhood Renewal Funding was cut from £800,000 to just £24,744.

Following a closed-session debate by councillors, Sólás will now receive £308,000.

The charity, which supports children, young people and their families with a broad range of additional needs, is using the money to develop a three-storey building and outdoor space.

To make up the shortfall, managing director Joan Henderson has now up a GoFundMe page in hopes of filling the funding gap.

"Sólás have grown substantially over the past few years and our goal is to keep up with the demand placed on our service and grow with it," she explained.

"In order to do this, we require a new building on our main HQ site at 284a Ormeau Road, which will give us more room and capability to continue to provide our programmes.

"We had originally been earmarked for £800,000 but only got £308,000, leaving us with a shortfall of £492,000 which we are hoping to raise through additional pots of funding that we may be eligible for. However, we are also asking for the wider public to consider fundraising on our behalf or alternatively you can make a small donation.

"We do recognise the financial struggle that some may face so please be reassured that every single penny, no matter how small, will go towards helping us achieve our goal of having a purpose-built facility that can meet the needs of the children and families across our community."

You can donate to the Sólás GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/new-building-for-solas