'Someone is going to be killed' – taxi driver's lucky escape after windscreen shattered by rock

LUCKY ESCAPE: Patrick Browne looks at the damage to his windscreen

A WEST Belfast taxi driver had a lucky escape after his windscreen was shattered by a rock thrown by youths at the weekend.

Patrick Browne, a taxi driver for Brooke Taxis was driving along the Stewartstown Road, close to Páirc Nua Chollan on Saturday night when the frightening incident occurred. It's the latest incident of stones being thrown in the area, with Glider's being targeted on a regular basis.

Patrick was not injured but has been left shaken by the incident and says the fact he wears glasses probably saved him as the shattered windscreen did not get into his eyes. He has warned that someone is going to be killed if the stone-throwing persists.

"I was driving along the Stewartstown Road and my windscreen came in around me," he explained. "It was a rock thrown from Páirc Nua Chollan.

Patrick surveys the damage to his car

"Fortunately I wasn’t carrying a passenger at the time. It is also fortunate that I wear glasses. The shattered glass came in all over me. I had to pick tiny bits of glass from my clothes afterwards.

"I managed to get the car stopped otherwise it could have been a lot worse.

"That's me off the road now as a result. I will have to wait until the windscreen is fixed which is setting me back £500.

"I took a walk up to the park on Sunday night and there are stones and rocks everywhere."

The incident is the latest associated with anti-social behaviour in the area, with numerous Gliders attacked in recent months. Patrick says something needs to be done before someone is killed.

"There has been a lot of Gliders hit by missiles as well," added Patrick. "I don’t know why nothing is being done. There needs to be some sort of action otherwise someone is going to be killed.

"It really brings it home when it happens to yourself. I couldn’t sleep on Saturday night after it happened just thinking of the ifs and buts of what could have happened. I was very lucky."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers on patrol in West Belfast just after 9.10pm on Saturday were notified of criminal damage to a motor vehicle.

"The driver of the vehicle reported that his front windscreen had been smashed by a stone as he drove along the Stewartstown Road. Officers carried out enquiries in the area, and engagement with community representatives is ongoing.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have noticed any suspicious behaviour, or who has relevant dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1512 of 6th July 2024."