South Belfast Covid cases continue to fall

THERE were only 57 new positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in South Belfast in the past week, according to the latest figures.



The latest statistics on the Department of Health’s dashboard show the number of positive cases in each postcode as well the number of people tested and the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the last seven days (February 8-14).



Covid-19: Belfast's SSE Arena to be mass vaccination centre https://t.co/45pXEYLSxp — Karen Atkinson (@SurferRosaGirl) February 22, 2021

The number of new cases is lowest in South Belfast with just 57 new infections recorded over the latest seven-day period, down from 106.



BT9, which includes Malone, Lisburn Road, Taughmonagh and Stranmillis areas recorded the lowest rate across the city of just 42.2 and just 12 new cases.



Elsewhere, BT10, which covers the Finaghy area recorded the highest rate in South Belfast of 86.8 but the lowest number of new positive cases in any Belfast postcode (11).

BT7, which covers the Ormeau, Botanic and University areas is next highest with a rate of 74.4 and 16 new positive cases.



BT8, (Saintfield Road, Four Winds, Carryduff, Knockbreda, Newtownbreda) recorded a rate of 59.5 and 18 new positive cases.



West Belfast once again recorded the most positive cases in the city with 173 (down from 226).



East Belfast is next highest with 74 (down from 120) with 71 new positive cases recorded in North Belfast (down from 91).



In West Belfast, BT13, which covers the Clonard, Shankill Road, Woodvale, Ballygomartin, Springmartin, Glencairn and Highfield areas, recorded the highest rate in the city of 193.4 and the most new positive cases (47).



BT12, which covers Sandy Row, The Village and parts of the Falls Road, is next highest with a rate of 155.5 and 46 new positive cases.



BT17, which includes Dunmurry, Hannahstown, Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore recorded a rate of 131.9 and 45 new positive cases.



BT11 which covers Andersonstown, Lenadoon, Suffolk, Ladybrook and Turf Lodge, which was the highest rate previously recorded the lowest rate in West Belfast of 131.9 and 45 new positive cases.



In East Belfast, there were 74 new cases of the virus recorded.



BT5 (Castlereagh, Ciarawood, Crossnacreevy, Gilnahirk, Knock, Braniel and Ballyhackamore) recorded the highest rate in East Belfast of 101.2 and 40 new positive cases.



BT4 (Sydenham, Belmont, Stormont) is next highest with a rate of 61.5 and 16 new positive cases.



BT6 (Castlereagh, Woodstock, Cregagh, Knockbreda) recorded the lowest rate in East Belfast of 57.4 and just 18 new positive cases.



In North Belfast, there were just 71 new positive cases of the virus recorded.



BT15, which covers York Road, Antrim Road and Sailortown recorded the highest rate of 145.8 and 39 new positive cases.



BT14, which covers Crumlin Road, Ballysillan and Ardoyne recorded 32 new positive cases and a rate of 94.7.