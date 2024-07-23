South Belfast murder investigation launched after body of Kevin Davidson (34) found

POLICE have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in South Belfast over the weekend.

The man has been named as 34-year-old Kevin Davidson.

Kevin was reported missing earlier this month and officers located his body at an address in the Donegall Avenue area on Saturday evening.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Davidson’s family and loved ones at this most distressing time.”

Det Insp Rea added: “I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1084 of July 15.”

A man (32) and a woman (35) arrested in connection with the investigation remain in custody.