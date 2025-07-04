Special Mass at St Peter's Cathedral to mark 55th anniversary of the Falls Curfew

A SPECIAL Mass will be held in St Peter's Cathedral on Saturday to mark the 55th anniversary of the Falls Curfew.

The Mass will take place at 5.30pm and has been organised by the relatives of those killed in July 1970.

Between July 3 and 5 1970, the British Army imposed a 36-hour curfew on the Falls Road during which four civilians were killed. The victims were Zbigniew Uglik (21), William Burns (54), Patrick Elliman (62) and Charles O’Neill (36).

During the operation British soldiers ransacked homes and injured a further 78 people. Three hundred and thirty-seven people were arrested.

Pól Wilson on behalf of the Committee said: “We are asking all past and present residents from the Falls to join us in St Peter's as we remember our loved ones Patrick Elliman, William Burns, Charles O Neill and Zbigniew Uglik who were cruelly murdered during the Falls Curfew.

"55 years have now passed on our journey for truth and justice for those who were taken from us far too soon.

"Please join us on Saturday as we continue on our Campaign for an Independent Panel of Inquiry into their loss."