Electic mix of events as Spring Programme is launched at Áras Uí Chonghaile

THE annual spring programme – Clár an Earraigh – has been launched at Áras Uí Chonghaile on the Falls Road.

Running from January to April, the programme is set to captivate and inspire audiences with an eclectic mix of events at the James Connolly Visitor Centre.

With talks exploring trade unionism, the Irish language and the lives of influential historical figures, there will be plenty of debate, discussion and food for thought over the coming months.

Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray launched the programme on Monday ahead of the first event this week.

“I’d like to congratulate the team on curating this thought-provoking, enriching programme which provides many valuable opportunities to come together to be inspired, to learn and to be entertained at Áras Uí Chonghaile,” said the Alliance man.

Speaking about the programme Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh, said: “We’ll be kicking off our Clár an Earraigh on Wednesday 22nd January with Dr Conor McCabe who will be discussing his new book, ‘The Lost and Early Writings of James Connolly’.

"On Saturday 25th January our audiences can enjoy a night of song and story, celebrating the life, music and politics of legendary songwriter Ewan MacColl. Tickets for this event can be purchased on our website, with all proceeds going to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, so make sure you get yours before they all go.

"Dedicated to preserving the legacy of the iconic trade union leader James Connolly, Áras Uí Chonghaile has welcomed an array of renowned figures from the worlds of politics, culture, and the arts.

Lord Mayor Micky Murray with Séanna Walsh at the launch

"This spring, they will host acclaimed screenwriter Ronan Bennett as part of their latest programme. Known for his powerful storytelling, Bennett will share insights into his career and discuss the themes that inspire his work.

"This is just one highlight in a diverse line-up of events that continue to position the James Connolly Visitor Centre as a dynamic hub for dialogue and learning."

Heritage Manager at Áras Uí Chonghaile, Eimear Hargey, added: “Our latest programme not only has plenty of entertaining events, but also highlights some of the most pressing issues facing our society today.

"I’m particularly looking forward to our International Women's Day panel taking place on 3rd March, we’ll be exploring the rise of violence against women across the north and identifying pathways to create a safer and more equitable future for women and girls. At the end of March, we will also be welcoming Chris Quinn, the Commissioner for Children and Young People, to chair a discussion with youth from across Belfast and gauge their views on changing voting rights to sixteen, a unique opportunity to hear the voices of the next generation – not to be missed!”

To learn more about Áras Uí Chonghaile, or for more information on the programme, visit: https://arasuichonghaile.com/.