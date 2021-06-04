St Teresa’s Nursery children take part in the Daily Mile challenge every day

CHILDREN at St Teresa’s Nursery on the Glen Road have been praised for taking part in a daily fitness challenge at the school.

The Daily Mile is a social physical activity with children running or jogging at their own pace in the fresh air with friends for 15 minutes every day.

The challenge has been embedded into the Bearnagh Glen nursery’s routine since 2019. On April 30, the children joined one million others to get active together at the same time in the first national day for the event.

This week, the school held a celebratory event to praise the children for taking part in their Daily Mile each day, complete with balloons and certificates.

The school also made Emma Toner, a Nursery Assistant, their Daily Mile ambassador.

Nursery Principal Clare Evans explained: “St Teresa’s Nursery has embedded the Daily Mile into their school routine since 2019.

“Even during lockdown, pupils were encouraged to keep active every day. We believe that children are happier, healthier and fitter as a result. The Daily Mile makes you smile!

“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, mental health awareness, especially in children and young people, and its relation to physical activity, is incredibly important.

“Our very own Emma Toner has shown passion and stewardship for the Daily Mile since its inception.

“We decided this year to make her our Daily Mile ambassador and she has prepared a celebratory event today to praise the children for taking part in Daily mMile each day, complete with balloons and certificates.

“Emma is a third-year student at Stranmillis College and is writing her dissertation around the benefits of the daily mile on children’s wellbeing and engagement.

“We are proud to be part of this initiative hosted by The Daily Mile Network NI and Daily Mile Foundation.”