WATCH: Stacked Gourmet Sandwich Bar opens on the Antrim Road

FOLLOWING the success of its West Belfast establishment, Stacked Gourmet Sandwich Bar has opened a second premises in North Belfast.

Situated at Fortwilliam shops on the Antrim Road, Stacked opened this week after weeks of buzz on social media.

Its Glen Road premises has become an ever popular lunch spot in West Belfast since opening in 2022 with people travelling far and wide to grab one of their doorstep sandwiches – and North Belfast locals are in for a treat with a premises now on their doorstep.

Roisin Connolly from Stacked Antrim Road explained: "We opened two years ago on the Glen Road on the back of COVID and it was a bit of a gamble but it really paid off.

Buffalo Chip

"The brand has become very well known, thanks to the support of local people.

"Over the last two years we have picked up several awards.

"We see hundreds come through our doors, from local people, to food bloggers and people from miles away, who want to try us out for themselves.

"Our food and service from our brilliant staff really does speak for itself. Everything is made fresh, right in front of the customer at our deli counter.

"We have now opened up on the Antrim Road at Fortwilliam shops and it has been really busy so far. People have been saying how much they needed something like this over here.

"Our business is all about good-filled sandwiches with good quality products as well as friendly and approachable staff."

Stacked Gourmet Sandwich Bar

551 Antrim Road

Belfast

BT15 3BU

Tel: 028 9013 1560