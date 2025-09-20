History tours of City, Milltown Cemeteries and Belfast Celtic in Irish, English and bilingual

STAIR faoin spéir literally translates as history under the sky. Stair Faoin Spéir is a relatively new initiative involving Seán Fennell, local Gaelscoil teacher and part-time historian, Briain Mac an tSionnaigh from Ionad Uibh Eachach, and partnering at times with Anam Caife na Carraige for tasty treats and tea and coffee following a graveyard tour.

Seán has been offering tours for several years now in the two main Falls Road cemeteries, Milltown and City. However, tours within tours have developed, where he is now offering a Republican Graves Tour in Milltown or a Glenalina Tour in City Cemetery.

Seán explained: “A normal tour runs for around two hours, sometimes longer. I felt that I was cramming things in, leaving people out or rushing things. Therefore we have decided to have five focused tours. Two in Milltown, two in City and our new Belfast Celtic Way Tour. The Celtic tour fimishes in Belfast Celtic Museum and is a new tour in conjunction with Charlie Óg Tully, son of the late Belfast and Glasgow Celtic great, Charlie Tully.”

Briain Mac an tSionnaigh, from Ionad Uíbh Eachach, who helps out with the organisation and administration and publicity around the tours mentioned that the tours will hopefully be going from strength to strength, ó neart go neart!

"Tours can be offered in Irish, English or bilingual and can be geared towards learners of the language. The City Cemetery tours lead us to link up with Anam Caife. People can come along, enjoy the tour and then go for a coffee or bite to eat.”

NEXT TOURS MEETING AT ANAM (near Whiterock Leisure Centre), Glór na Móna.

GLENALINA TOUR

27 Sept – tour in English

28 Sept–- tour in Irish

10.00 am-12.00pm – starting and finishing at ANAM, Whiterock Close, beside leisure centre.

£10 per person, includes, tea or coffee



Outline of Tours Below:

Reilig Chathair Bhéal Feirste | Belfast City Cemetery

1. Turas Ginearálta i Reilig na Cathrach | General History Tour City Cemetery

Industrialists, Titanic, Unionist history, Conradh na Gaeilge and much more.

2. Gleann an Líona | Glenalina – Glenalina Tour (top end of City Cemetery)

WW2, Troubles, An Ghaeilge, sporting greats agus neart eile.

Reilig Bhaile an Mhuilinn | Milltown Cemetery

1. Turas Ginearálta i Reilig Bhaile an Mhuilinn – General History Tour of Milltown

Irish history, republicanism, WW2, sporting greats, local heroes.

2. Uaigheanna Poblachtánacha | Repulbican Graves

Republican history from Easter Rising, War of Independence, Civil War, Troubles and Hunger Strikes.

Slí Cheiltigh Bhéal Feirste – Belfast Celtic Way

Bóthar na bhFál agus Iarsmalann na gCeilteach | Falls Road and Belfast Celtic Musuem

Stair na gCeilteach, foireann de na foirne is rathúla in Éirinn.

History of the teams and players of one of Ireland’s greatest ever football teams, Belfast Celtic.

Turais trí Ghaeilge,Béarla nó Dhátheangeach

Belfast Celtic Tour 5/10/25@ 11.00 Falls Library following Belfast Celtic from the Falls Road, via graveyards to Belfast Celtic Museum, Park Centre in conjunction with Charlie Tully and Stair Faoin Spéir.

£10 per person

Contact sfennell419@gscoil.org / cultur@ionad.org

Tours can be offered in English, In Irish or bilingual.

Turas 2 uair | Tours typically last two hours

£10 an duine nó rátaí grúpa ar fáil

£10 per person. Group rates on request.

Déan teagmháil le Seán sfennell419@gscoil.org or Foxy cultur@ionad.org

Twitter Stair Faoin Spéir/ twitter@sfennell4