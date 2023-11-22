Statue stolen from outside Ormeau Road Library

THEFT: The statue outside Ormeau Road Library was removed from the plinth over the weekend

POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of a statue from outside the Ormeau Road Library in South Belfast.

It's believed the statue was taken some time between 7.35pm on Sunday (November 19) and 4.30pm on Monday.

The statue, which depicts a girl and a blackbird reading a book, went missing from a plinth outside the front of the building opposite the main entrance to Ormeau Park.

Police are appealing to anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the statue or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1325 of 20/11/23.