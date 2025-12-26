CHRISTMAS is finally here and it's great to see everyone enjoying the holidays, especially children playing outside with their new gifts. But just a quick reminder from NI Water – our sites, like reservoirs and treatment plants, are not safe places to play.



Patricia McKee, NI Water’s Facilities Senior Manager, says: “We know our sites might be tempting to explore, especially when the holidays mean fewer people around. But please, keep the festive fun at home and away from our site and facilities – they can be very dangerous.



“Parents, please chat with your children about the risks. Many of our locations are far from towns and have poor phone reception, which could make it harder to get help in an emergency, especially if there’s cold winter weather.



“We also urge everyone to help keep our sites safe from vandalism and anti-social behaviour over Christmas. If you spot anything suspicious, please let the police or NI Water know on 03457 440088. Your support helps us protect the services we provide to your community.”



Remember, a safe holiday is a happy holiday. Follow these simple tips:



· Don’t climb on fences or barriers – they’re there to keep you safe.

· Stay away from trenches and open manholes – they’re deep and dangerous.

· Take care near roads and never run out from behind parked vehicles.

· Keep clear of equipment like diggers and pipes – don’t touch!

· Always obey ‘Danger’ signs and stay away from reservoirs and treatment works.