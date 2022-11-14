Fruit galore in the Falls Park

COUNCILLOR Stevie Corr has welcomed several initiatives which have taken place in the Falls Park in recent weeks.



The first event saw pupils from Gaelscoil na bhFál and Belfast City Council parks outreach team harvesting acorns from native trees in the City Cemetery and Falls Park. The pupils also made freshly pressed apple juice from the apples they picked in the park.



Following this, St Gall’s GAC joined the parks outreach team to plant trees in the Falls Park as part of the Council’s commitment to plant one million trees in the city.



Speaking about the initiatives, Cllr Corr said: “I would like to commend the ongoing work in our parks.



“These local initiatives will ensure success in making sure that the Council’s objectives remain as sustainable as possible and allows us to build up the skillset within the Council to ensure that not only are the trees planted but also that they can be managed and maintained.”