UPGRADES to accessibility at Strangford Avenue Playing Fields in South Belfast are set to be completed following new funding approval from Belfast City Council.

At this month’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee meeting, councillors agreed that the Strangford trim trail will proceed as part of a South Belfast project under the council’s new Parks Improvement Programme.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Natasha Brennan, who has been working with council officials to advance the scheme, welcomed the decision, describing it as a significant step forward for accessibility in the area.

“I am delighted to secure the funds to complete this project, which was originally started by Geraldine McAteer,” she said.

“We have worked with Belfast City Council over a number of years to deliver an accessible cycling hub, now located on site, alongside plans for a trim trail that allows children from local schools to cycle safely around the playing fields.

“When I was onsite at the new hub, a number of local residents stopped to ask why the path had not been finished. At present, part of the route is tarmacked while another section is covered in woodchip, which is not suitable for walking or cycling.

“Since then, I have been working with council officers to cost the completion of the path using a tarmac surface. This will create a continuous loop, making the area fully accessible for adapted cycling and for local walkers.”

The project will bring total investment in Strangford Playing Fields to more than £120,000, with a particular focus on improving access for children and young people with disabilities in nearby schools.

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey also welcomed the funding announcement, highlighting the broader benefits for the community.

“It is fantastic to see the funds secured to complete this project,” she added.

“This investment will increase usage of the playing fields by local schools and enhance accessibility for residents. I look forward to seeing it delivered over the coming months.”

Work on the trim trail is expected to begin soon with completion anticipated later this year.