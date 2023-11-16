Education workers out on strike today

ON STRIKE: Staff outside St Louise's on the Falls Road this morning

AROUND 2,500 education workers across the North are taking strike action today, Thursday, in a dispute linked to a pay and grading review.

Unison, Unite the Union, NIPSA and GMB have notified the Education Authority that members have been called to take part in the strike action.

School bus drivers, school catering staff, classroom assistants, cleaners and other support workers will all be involved in the industrial action.

“It is simply unacceptable that the Department of Education continues to renege on the implementation of a pay and grading review that has been negotiated by the Education Authority with Unite.” @UniteSharon https://t.co/pi8zDZGBUP — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) November 8, 2023

Unison, Unite and GMB members employed by the Education Authority will walk out for the full day on Thursday, while Nipsa members will strike for two hours after the start of their shifts.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “Real terms pay cuts and attacks on school budgets have forced education workers to the picket lines.

“These workers go above and beyond to ensure pupils are cared for and get a proper education. The pittance they are paid clearly isn’t reflective of their responsibilities, their efforts, or the pressures of this cost-of-living crisis.

“It is shameful that the Education Authority has reneged on its promise of a pay and grading review for school staff. Cruel budget cuts enacted by the Tories are punishing education workers and impinging our children’s right to an education.

“We know that the money exists to pay these workers what they deserve. Beyond the vast wealth in private hands, we’ve seen the government commit more public money to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, where children are being slaughtered on a mass scale.

"That money could be better spent on our education system, including on workers’ pay.”

Staff at St Louise's were out this morning

Alan Perry, GMB Senior Organiser, added: "In the worst cost of living crisis, workers deserve decent pay.

"Cleaners, cooks and classroom assistants along with non-teaching workers do vital work for our children's education.

“They shouldn't be left wondering how they're going to pay their bills.

"The Education Authority needs to sort this as a matter of urgency.

“GMB remains committed to finding a resolution to this ongoing dispute over the pay and grading - but not at the cost of our members’ ability to make ends meet.”

The EA said steps have been taken to identify the potential impact of this action on schools and services.

“We are taking steps to mitigate the impact of the action, however, due to the large number of staff anticipated to be involved in the planned action, we are expecting significant disruption,” a spokesperson said.

They said this would be in areas such as home to school transport, school meals and cleaning services.

It will also have a “major impact on the availability of classroom assistants in schools”.

Department of Education Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne has urged the unions to reconsider their action, saying the planned strike will have "serious ramifications" for the most vulnerable children and young people.

“I would urge everyone concerned to re-consider, in light of the serious ramifications of this strike and the severe disruption that will be caused.”