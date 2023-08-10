Summer frolics and adventure await at Colin Glen Forest Park

THE great outdoors await – on your doorstep – as Colin Glen Forest Park rolls out the green carpet for adventurous and fun-loving visitors of all ages this summer.

Whether your taste runs to spotting butterflies or birdies — of the feathered and golfing variety — or a more adventurous outing negotiating the obstacle course or zooming down the zip line, Colin Glen is your summer destination.

You can experience the ultimate adventure by taking your seat on Ireland's first Alpine Coaster or brave the Black Bull Run to hurtle through the trees at 25mph. You can finish your adventure by soaring over the Belfast Hills on the 250m Forest Flyover Zipline.

For the hardier visitor, there's an invitation to take a walk through the sky – 16 metres high. You can challenge your group to complete on all five elements, low ropes, high ropes, free-fall fan descender, and finally sail through the air on a 90m zip line. To finish add another string to your bow with an archery lesson.

From £15 and a head for heights you can enjoy the low ropes course, where you’ll quickly progress, taking a walk through the sky – 50ft high – at Ireland’s premier ropes activity centre.

If you fancy a more leisurely pursuit, check out the golf offering at Colin Glen — and if it's takes your fancy, you can become a member for just £23.75 per month. You will tee off on one of the North's most challenging nine-hole courses. With water features, pot bunkers, two Par Threes, six Par Fours and a testing Par Five, it’s one of the finest fairways you’ll play.

Not forgetting the fun-filled birthday offering at Colin Glen with activity-based parties to suit your growing brood. Pick an activity, even combine one or two, and the friendly team at Colin Glen will arrange everything for you – including food from the award-winning Brown’s Fish & Chips. Easy.

So the summer fun is only starting – jump right in at Colin Glen.