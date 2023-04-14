Homes evacuated after suspect device found near West Belfast Primary School

A SUSPECT device was been found close to Holy Trinity Primary School in Turf Lodge on Friday afternoon.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated as police attended the scene in the Monagh Road area.

The road has since re-opened and all residents have returned to their homes. An item was examined and declared as nothing untoward.

Inspector Roberts said: “The item has now been taken away and I would like to thank local people for their patience while we worked to ensure their safety.”

Road closures to and from the Monagh Link to the Monagh By-Pass impacted road users.

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly said at the time of incident: "The road in to Turf Lodge off the Monagh By-Pass is closed.

"Some homes may need to be evacuated but I’ll keep you all updated as I find out more."

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty expressed his concern.

“Reports of a suspicious device in the Monagh Road area are extremely concerning and causing significant disruption in the area.

"The security alert is in the vicinity of the local school and a number of homes in the area have been evacuated as police attend the scene.

The security operation outside the school this afternoon

“I would ask motorists and the public to avoid the area and to cooperate with police at all times.

"Hopefully this object is nothing untoward and families will soon be able to return to their homes.

"Incidents like this are the last thing we want to see in our community on a busy Friday afternoon.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a report of a suspicious object in the Monagh Road area of West Belfast.

"A number of homes have been evacuated. Motorists and the public are advised to avoid the area at present. A further update will be issued in due course."