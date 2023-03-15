Plans unveiled for new St Vincent de Paul school in Ligoniel

NEW SCHOOL PLANS: Joseph Smith (P7), Leigh Smith (Board of Governors), Bronagh McVeigh (Principal), Christine Burns (Board of Governors) and Melissa Hughes (P5)

ST Vincent de Paul Primary School in Ligoniel have revealed exciting plans for a new state-of-the-art school.

The plans by McAdam architects were on display to parents and children for the first time at an Art Exhibition held in the adjacent Parochial Hall on Wednesday morning.

The new school build will completely transform the current primary, nursery and pre-School site with features such as a sensory garden, nature trail and outdoor classroom all included.

Principal Bronagh McVeigh said: "It is unbelievable. It has been a long time coming but we are finally at the stage now that we can proceed with the planning application and consultation with the public so we are delighted.

"We are hopeful it will be completed in two years once we get diggers on site.

"The plans are very unique, due to the school’s location in Ligoniel, close to the dam. We are incorporating the mill and the history of the area, with the last wolf in Ireland seen here.

"The current building is tired and emotional but this new school will be state-of-the-art and a shining light in North Belfast."