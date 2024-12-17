Teachers vote overwhelmingly for strike action over pay

MORE STRIKE ACTION: Teachers have voted overwhelmingly to strike over pay

MEMBERS of three of the main teaching unions in the North have voted overwhelmingly for strike action over pay.

No strike dates have been set as talks are still ongoing between the unions and the teaching employers, including the Department of Education and the Education Authority.

The Department of Education said it was "very disappointed the trade unions have escalated to strike action" and described the decision as "entirely premature".

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland, said: “This ballot result drives home the message that teachers have had enough.

"While there is ongoing constructive engagement with the Department and employers the current position is untenable. Teachers expect and deserve better. A satisfactory offer must be made if industrial action is to be avoided.

“The union will send details of the industrial instruction to employers and members in the New Year.”

West Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said teachers’ employing authorities must work to reach a pay settlement.

"The teaching workforce play an invaluable role in the education of our children," he said. “Teachers deserve fair pay and conditions.

“The Department of Education and the employing authorities need to engage meaningfully with teachers and their representative bodies to ensure a fair pay settlement can be reached.”