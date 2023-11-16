Gaza teddy bears are a visual reminder of the children who have been slaughtered

SUFFER LITTLE CHILDREN: The teddy bears and cuddly toys erected at the Waterworks on the Antrim Road and along the Falls Road

TEDDY bears have been tied to lampposts across Belfast to represent the lives of the thousands of children killed in the war in Gaza.

The cuddly toys were initially left at the gates of the US Consulate following a mass protest on November 4 which saw thousands march from Queen's University to protest against the US’ involvement in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza. The march was organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and Jews For Palestine – Ireland.

Hundreds of marchers brought along teddy bears to lay at the consulate to remember the thousands of children who have been killed by Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestine campaigner Paul Woods said it is a visual reminder to people of the innocent lives of children lost in the conflict.

"We were highlighting the complicity of US in collective punishment in Gaza, killing over 11,000 and over 4,000 children at the rally earlier this month," he explained.

A teddy bear at the Waterworks in North Belfast

"Over 700 teddies were brought to the demo by families, mothers, children, grannies in an outpouring of grief at this terrible loss of life, both Israeli and Palestinian.

"We decided to use them as part of the campaign to oppose Israeli genocide and to call on US, UK and all political parties to take action to stop the bombing, forced displacement and war crimes being committed.

"The teddy bears erected across Belfast is a visual reminder to people about what is happening in Gaza at the minute. Each toy represents a child that has been killed."

Meanwhile, a further demonstration has been organised this weekend from Writer's Square to Belfast city centre on Saturday at 1pm.

It will be addressed by Nobel Peace Laureate Mairead Maguire. All are invited to attend.