THE owners of the Rock Bar on the Falls Road have issued an emotional statement after announcing its closure.

Last week, the future of the iconic bar was uncertain after it closed its doors last Monday and the building was advertised for sale for £750,000.

At the weekend, its owners issued a statement on Facebook confirming the bar's closure.

"As many of you now know, our doors closed for the final time on Monday following the expiry of our lease.

"It is difficult to put into words what this place has meant to us over the years. What started as a bar became a home away from home for so many people, filled with laughter, music, friendship and unforgettable memories.

"We want to sincerely thank every member of staff, past and present, who played a part in our journey. Your hard work and dedication helped create the welcoming atmosphere that made this place so special.

"To our customers, thank you for your support throughout the years. Whether you joined us for a quiet drink, celebrated life’s milestones with us, enjoyed our famous Rebel Sunday sessions or came along every week to support our live singers and musicians, you made this bar what it was. The friendships formed and memories made within these walls will stay with us forever.

"A special thank you goes to all the talented singers and musicians who brought the place to life week after week. The music was at the heart of so many great nights and we were privileged to share them with you all.

"While we are saddened that this chapter has come to an end, we leave with immense pride and gratitude. The support we received from our community over the years was incredible and we will never forget it.

"Thank you for every pint poured, every song sung, every story shared and every memory made.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our journey.

"Though our doors have now closed, the memories will live on forever."