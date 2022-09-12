WATCH: Families call on British government to bin 'Bill of Shame'

HUNDREDS of people attended the Time for Truth rally on Sunday to oppose the British Government’s Legacy Bill – commonly referred to as the Bill of Shame.

Family members held pictures of their loved ones who were murdered during the conflict as they marched from various locations across Belfast to City Hall, including from McGurk’s Bar Memorial, Divis Tower and Cromac Square.

If enacted, the Bill will provide an amnesty for British State forces and would see an end to inquests and civil proceedings related to Troubles killings.

The contentious bill has gone through the House of Commons and is set to be considered by the House of Lords.

Ciarán MacAirt, spokesperson for the Time for Truth Campaign said: “Our basic human rights are under attack. Britain’s Bill of Shame is a vile attempt by a human rights abuser to bury its war crimes and protect its killers.

“The British government is assaulting our equal access to due process of the law and shutting down every legal avenue ordinary families have to truth and justice. We must act now.”

The demonstration was chaired by Maeve McLaughlin, Director at the Bloody Sunday Trust, and speakers included Natasha Butler from the families of the Springhill/Westrock massacre, John Kelly from the families of the Bloody Sunday massacre and Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast John Finucane.

Time for Truth leaving Divis Tower on Sunday

Natasha is the granddaughter of Patrick Butler, shot dead by the British Army, aged 38, on the 9th July 1972 during the Springhill/Westrock massacre along with Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (40), Margaret Gargan (13), John Dougal (16) and David McCafferty (15).

“This bill will remove our basic human rights to access any legal route to vindicate our loved ones, the bill outlines a clear intent to halt independent investigations, legal inquests by May 1st next year or sooner if this bill is completed prior to this date.

“This bill is cruel, it’s illegal, it’s immoral and it’s unacceptable, every family has the right to an independent investigation into the death of their loved ones, it’s a basic human right which is universally recognised.

“The truth costs nothing, but grief and trauma cost misery and despair.

“I have a message for the British government and their new prime minister – from the people you choose not to see, we are not invisible, you are not invincible, you must bin the legacy bill of shame.”

Families of the Springhill/Westrock massacre

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was murdered by the British Army on Bloody Sunday in January 1972 said: “This bill of shame is being introduced to protect the British army killers like Soldier F and to ensure that their crimes will never be uncovered. They have brought this bill because they are scared.

“They are trying to deny us justice, because they are scared to face justice.

“We must stop this obnoxious bill by whatever means possible, we must never give up, we must fight on, and we will fight on. We will not go away until truth and justice are achieved.”

John Finucane, Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast and son of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, said that the introduction of the Legacy Bill is evidence that the British government have" much, much more to conceal and cover-up from their dirty war in Ireland".

“These actions are deliberately cruel, and show that the British government care not for the lives of our loved ones, nor do they care about the rule of law, truth or justice.

“And that they couch this legislation in the language of reconciliation is truly shameful.

Family members of the victims of Bloody Sunday

“This Legacy Bill is about providing an amnesty for British state forces and deny families their basic legal rights to an inquest, an independent investigation and to pursue civil actions.

“This is political interference of the worst kind in basic legal process which will have far reaching implications for confidence levels in the rule of law and the administration of justice.

“These legacy proposals are not only opposed by Sinn Féin but also the Irish government, all political parties across Ireland, the Executive Justice Minister Naomi Long, victims’ groups, families and the churches.

“So let’s be clear this Bill is unworkable, it will not deliver for victims and survivors, it is in breach of the Good Friday Agreement, and that it is incompatible with Article 2 obligations.

“But it is the price to be paid to protect those in Downing Street who know the extent of collusion and State murder because it was their predecessors, who planned it.

“Liz Truss needs to hear that we will not allow our rights to be cherry picked or traded by any British government.

“She must bin this flawed legislation without further delay.”

Peggy Whyte murdered in 1984

The Andersonstown News spoke with families who have lost their loved ones during the Troubles and the importance to truth and justice to them.

Paul Kelly from Whiterock Gardens was shot dead by the UDR on Kennedy Way in January 1985. His family members told us: “He was only seventeen, in January he was murdered, and he only turned seventeen in October.”

“He was murdered by the UDR, five of them were in the car and every one of them was shot. Paul was the only one who was killed.”

Paul McAllister, son of Patrick McAllister, who was murdered 36 years ago said: “Today is very important, everybody deserves justice and deserves the truth, no matter what religion. I believe everyone should be in this protest, Protestants, Catholics and all politicians.”

Families share pictures of their loved ones who were killed

Natasha Butler spoke about the preliminary hearing which took place this week for the Springhill/Westrock massacre.

“We were in court on Wednesday and our inquest is due to begin on the 20th February, it’s long awaited after 50 years of fighting.

“We’re absolutely delighted, it’s given us hope, it also sets hope for other families. If we’re able to achieve it, they’ll be able to achieve it as well as long as this bill does not go through.

“We will continue to stand with all the families because each and every family member deserves truth and accountability for what happened to their loved ones and the British government should never stop families getting access to truth.”