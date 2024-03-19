Trade unions agree to re-enter discussions with Translink over pay dispute

PAY DISPUTE: Public transport unions have agreed to re-enter discussions with Translink

THE three public transport trade unions have agreed to re-enter discussions with Translink’s management with the aim of achieving a resolution to the ongoing pay dispute.

Members of all three trade unions – UNITE, GMB and SIPTU – voted last week decisively to reject the previous pay offer, which was considered to be inadequate.

The unions agreed this approach following discussions with reps and officials.

The three trade unions have agreed to not make any further public comments on the dispute ahead of the conclusion of talks.