New Dublin Road market opens today

OPENING: Trademarket Belfast on the Dublin Road will open today

AN exciting new pop-up shipping container market on the Dublin Road is to open on Friday.

After three years in development, Trademarket Belfast will be located on the site of the former Movie House Cinema.

The containers used to form Trademarket have been re-homed from the site surrounding the former Bank Buildings after the Primark fire in 2018.

A number of small local businesses are set to open their first city centre premises thanks to Trademarket.

The list of vendors includes:

KUBO: Bringing a taste of the Philippines to Belfast, serving up Filipino BBQ and Filipino street food as well as their signature Kamayan Kits.

Pipián: A new Mexican-themed concept for Belfast, brought to us by the talented team at Freight.

Pi Guy: Used to serve their pizzas from Hill Street Hatch in the Cathedral Quarter.

Moon Gelato: Will be offering a selection of inventive Italian-style ice creams and desserts.

Outside In: This brand have a special 'wear one – share one' concept, where for every item purchased they donate another to someone experiencing homelessness.

Rebel and Ruse: Three friends with a wealth of experience in hospitality have teamed up to create this funky new concept. With a focus on local produce the guys promise to deliver a delicious, modern BBQ experience filled with flavour.

Barkey and Waggins: A dog boutique for owners who want the best for their pooches.

Pie Queen: Shonee aka the Pie Queen will be serving up the tastiest individual pies, sure to pack a punch at lunch time.

Urban Market: If you love trinkets, candles, sweet treats and knick-knacks, then Urban Market is just for you.

Hey Chick: For a burger that is going to blow your mind, Hey Chick is the one! We're talking fried chicken, junk fries and equally epic vegan alternatives.

Bethany Fruitmarket will be bringing refill shoots, pre-made selections and of course, their amazing fresh juices.

Trademarket Belfast will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 11pm.