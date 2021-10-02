Tributes paid to 'gentleman' Marc Amos (26)

RIP: Marc Amos (26) with his fiance, Cliodhna Cosgrove, and the couple's daughter, Darcie

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young North Belfast man who has died following a battle with a rare lung condition.

Marc Amos (26) from the Limestone Road passed away on September 20 at the Northern Ireland Hospice.

The father-of-one was diagnosed with Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID) at the age of 13 and had been undergoing regular treatments ever since.

Marc later developed a rare lung condition and, in recent times, he suffered problems with his heart.

Following his death, a priest blessed the two wedding rings which would have been used on the day he was due to marry his fiance, Cliodhna Cosgrove.

The couple have a baby daughter, Darcie, aged seven months old.

Marc was well-known for his cross-community work in North Belfast and his long involvement with Limestone United Football Club.

Having joined the team as a player when he was a teenager, Marc went on to help set up a junior side and worked with them as a mentor and coach.

Brian Caskey, a close family friend, said the club has been left with a "gaping hole" following Marc's passing.

"Marc got involved with Limestone United over ten years ago and played as a junior and progressed into one of the senior lads," he said.

"He was heavily involved in a lot of cross-community work on the Limestone Road, bringing young people from Tigers Bay and Newington together through football to make the area better.

"He was such a positive and kind individual with a lovely personality. He resonated with every young person he met.

"He has left a big gaping hole at the club. When people think of Limestone United, they think of Marc. He was an absolute gentleman and gave us everything."

In a tribute, Holy Family Youth Centre said: "So heart-breaking to receive the sad news yesterday of the passing of one of the real characters from the Limestone Road, Marc Amos.

Marc Amos (left)

"Marc has been a constant user of youth provision in the area for years, from torturing us to get into our drop-in at the top of the Limestone when he was about five years old, to attending the youth centre, volunteering at the Lark in the Park, through to his involvement with Limestone United.

"We saw Marc grow into a fine young man and a great father and his smile and laughter will be sorely missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cliodhna, baby Darcie and his entire family circle."

Marc is survived by his fiancée, Cliodhna, baby daughter Darcie, mum, Chrissie, brothers Christopher and Aaron, sister Lauren and grandmother Kathleen.

His Requiem Mass took place on Monday at Holy Family Church before cremation at Roselawn Cemetery.