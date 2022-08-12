Tullymore Health Day a huge success

THIS WEEK saw free health checks and breast screening take place at the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum at Tullymore.

The Action Cancer Big Bus was stationed outside the forum and was fully booked throughout the day.

Rory Flanagan from the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum said: ‘‘Just today, we have had 10 breast screening checks and 12 health checks, it was fully booked by appointment.

‘‘We’ll be running a lot more over the next year as we have got funding for it.

‘‘All information on when the next health day will be taking place can be found on the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.’’

The bus offers free health MOTs to anyone aged 16 and over as well as breast screening for women between 40 and 49 and over 70s.

Sinn Féin Councillor Áine McCabe is delighted at the success of the big bus and hopeful about what can be expected going forward.

‘‘As a local Sinn Féin Councillor for the area I work closely with the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum with Rory in particular because of his community engagement and outreach," she said.

‘‘I myself have used the big bus previously and it is a phenomenal facility.

‘‘Come September, myself and Rory will be working on a range of initiatives , so keep an eye out on that. I will be working collaboratively with the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum on this.’’