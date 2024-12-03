Two arrested following tragic death of Chloe Ferris (25)

POLICE investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in a Belfast nightclub have made two arrests as part of their enquiries.

Chloe Ferris (25) was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Lux nightclub in the Dunbar Street area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two men, both in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to contact them on 101, or submit information online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.