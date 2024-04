Seniors briefed on home protection measures at safety event

A SENIORS' safety event hosted by Upper Falls Safer Neighbourhood has been hailed a great success by a local councillor.

At the event in St Agnes Parish Centre, home safety packs and personal safety alarms were distributed along with useful crime prevention tips.

Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe who co-ordinated the event paid tribute to funders including the Executive Office (via Upper Springfield Development Trust) and the Communities in Transition (CIT) Programme.