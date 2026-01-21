PASSING vehicles have been damaged during renewed anti-social behaviour at Broadway Roundabout.

Police say that they have received a number of reports over the last few days of anti-social behaviour involving young people in the area.

In October last year the PSNI revealed that they had responded to over 700 incidents at Broadway over a 12-month period.

Neighbourhood policing Inspector Sean Dalton said: “On occasions, a number of passing vehicles have also been struck by flying debris. We have responded to the area and will continue to do so in an effort to keep people safe

“Unfortunately, this is a recurring issue in this area – that significantly impacts the quality of life of residents, and presents a serious risk to road users.

“Anyone involved in anti-social behaviour at Broadway could find themselves with a criminal record which could ultimately affect travel, education and employment opportunities.

“We are asking young people intent on anti-social behaviour to stay away from this area, and consider the impact their irresponsible actions could have on future possibilities.

"We will continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem.

"Our officers continue to provide a visible policing presence throughout this area, and will be actively patrolling the area. We all have a responsibility to help make our community safer for everyone."