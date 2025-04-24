Pipe bombs and ammunition found in Cavehill security alert

A NUMBER of viable pipe bomb type devices and a quantity of ammunition were found following a security alert in North Belfast on Wednesday.

Cave Hill Country Park was closed all day after reports of a suspicious object in the area received by police the previous evening.

Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers and a number of viable pipe bomb type devices were discovered along with a quantity of ammunition.

The devices have been made safe and have since been removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.

North Belfast MP John Finucane condemned those responsible for leaving the pipe bombs and ammo in the park.

“This incident has caused significant disruption for the local community, as well as for tourists attempting to visit Belfast Castle, and I want to unequivocally condemn those behind this reckless act," he said.

“To leave weapons of this nature in an area frequently visited by families is both dangerous and disgraceful. There is no place for this kind of behaviour in today's society.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported. I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI immediately.”

Alliance Councillor for Castle Sam Nelson added: “The sheer lack of regard for the safety of the public shown by those responsible for this is as shocking as it is utterly abhorrent.

“This is a shared space that’s hugely popular with local residents. Beyond the distress and disruption caused to them, however, the area’s also highly frequented by visitors often experiencing Northern Ireland for the very first time. That this could be part of the impression we may leave on them is a disgrace.

“We can only be glad nobody was hurt, and I want to extend my thanks to the PSNI for their calm and diligent efforts throughout the day to secure the area, keep people safe, and work to get Cave Hill Country Park reopened as soon as was possible.

“I would also encourage anyone that has any information that may be relevant to the police in bringing the perpetrators to justice to please get in contact with them, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1200 22/04/25.”

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/