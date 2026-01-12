A PROGRAMME which supports young children and their families living in disadvantaged areas of Belfast has been selected as one of Lord Mayor of Belfast Tracy Kelly’s charities for her year in office.

Sure Start provides advice and opportunities to parents from pregnancy until their child’s fourth birthday, supporting them to flourish at home, at school and beyond.

“As someone who used Sure Start services myself when I became a mum for the first time, I know just how valuable their support can be,” said Councillor Kelly.

“They offer a safe place for parents to meet with professionals, each other and local services and understand what help and support is available to them, especially if they’re dealing with particular challenges or aren’t sure where to turn to next on their parenting journey.

“The team at Sure Start are a wealth of information, helping children right through until school age, to communicate, play and get the best start in life. Their contribution to our local communities is second to none, and I am delighted to help shine a light on their work through my role this year.”

There are nine Sure Start projects in Belfast, providing everything from breastfeeding advice and nutritional guidance to help with speech and language and access to good quality play opportunities.

Each scheme offers home-based and community support and works directly with parents, statutory agencies and community organisations to tailor activities and services for local families.

Joy Poots, Project Co-ordinator for South Belfast Sure Start, said: “We are really honoured to have been chosen as one of the Lord Mayor’s charities this year. We will be coming 25 years old in 2026, and this feels like such a validation of our work with young children and families in the communities we serve.

“Over the years, we have built trusting relationships with families and other community groups, and it is these relationships which are the basis of the positive outcomes achieved for our children and families.”

Each year, the Lord Mayor of Belfast selects a number of charities to support during their year in office.

Other charities announced by Councillor Kelly this year include Little Heroes and NI Alternatives.