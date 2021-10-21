WATCH: Make a splash at Ballysillan Leisure Centre – you'll be surprised with what's on offer

FIRST built in 1982, Ballysillan Leisure Centre in North Belfast continues to be a vital community hub for the local area.

Located on the Ballysillan Road, the centre offers a variety of programmes including fitness classes, swimming, racquet sports, football and junior gym activities.

The centre has a 25 metre pool which is open for lane swimming and swim for all sessions. It also boasts a 30 station gym with a functional and stretch zone. £50,000 has been reinvested into the gym to upgrade equipment in line with newer centres across the city.

The centre is a hub for the community with at least 50 per cent of members enjoying concessionary memberships. These include over-60s free access from 7am until 11am every weekday morning, under-5s swim for free, free junior play card for all Belfast registered school children aged 5-15-years-old and offering 30 per cent discount on activities including swimming, badminton and football.

Ballysillan is also part of the biggest swim school in Belfast and lessons take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and can be booked online.

The impressive sports hall is used by a number of clubs for gymnastics, Taekwondo, badminton, basketball and futsal and is regularly used for disability wheelchair football.

Now that birthday parties are allowed to return, bookings can be made to access the hall for an inflatable party with access to a private room for food.

General Manager, Leona Chorazyova said: “Ballysillan Leisure Centre is a great community hub for this area in North Belfast. It is a valued centre for long-term customers who take pride in coming here.

“From a swimming pool to a sauna, fitness classes, yoga, pilates and a hall booking for various activities such as football, wheelchair users, trampolining, basketball and outdoor 3G pitch, there is something for everyone.”

“We have many Covid-19 precautions in the centre including a one-way system, multiple hand sanitizer stations and a booking system in place to ensure social distancing.

“We believe it helps provide a safe and healthy service for our customers.”

Call in today and ask about their affordable health and fitness membership options for local residents, students and corporate members. All activities need to be pre-booked online or via the Better UK app.

Visit the website here for more information.