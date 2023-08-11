WATCH: Kneecap tell loyalist youth 'we are all one' at mural unveiling

Irish language hip-hop sensation Kneecap have unveiled a new mural ahead of their headline Falls Park gig tonight.

The rappers, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí will headline Féile an Phobail at the Falls Park on Friday.

Tyrone-based folk band The Whistlin’ Donkeys and newly formed Irish language rock band The Shan Vans will be supporting on the night along with performances from Jun Tzu, Durt Burd and Brian Cross.

Fans gathered in Hawthorn Street on Friday afternoon for the unveiling of the group's new mural, showcasing the message, 'England Get out of Ireland'.]

The trio hit the headlines last year after unveiling a mural depicted a PSNI Land Rover in flames.

Moglaí Bap told fans: "Obviously last year, we made it on the Stephen Nolan show with the mural and I am hoping this year, we will make it on again.

"This new mural, the message is that both sides of the peacewall would benefit from not having a Tory Government in charge.

"We don't want to get anyone out of Ireland apart from the British Government. In the Shankill and Falls and other working class areas, we are all the same. We are all one. It is about the community and love."

Friday's Féile an Phobail gig follows an action-packed few months for the trio.

Earlier this summer, they featured on award-winning composer Lorne Balfe's Book Of The Bard (Music Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) – a companion album to the big-budget film, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant.

Kneecap's own eagerly anticipated feature film, directed by Rich Peppiatt, also took part in the prestigious Great8 showcase at the Cannes Film Market earlier this year.

The group are set to embark on a North American tour on October 1 – featuring shows in Toronto, Boston, New York, Virginia, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles.