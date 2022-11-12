Waterworks bridge replacement works begins

WORK is underway to replace the bridge near the Antrim Road entrance to the Waterworks in North Belfast.

In July, we reported that the bridge was closed to the public to undergo repairs.

Welcoming progress at the Waterworks as work started, Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said: “It is really good to see the work underway in the Waterworks to replace the bridge near the Antrim Road gate.

“This is further welcome investment in the park and the latest example of progress being made.

“The campaign to improve facilities at this iconic North Belfast park is bearing fruit and well done to everyone that has helped keep the pressure on to deliver equality of provision at this popular local park.

“Of course much remains to be done and we wish to see further investment in the park in the time ahead.

“The demand for accessible toilet facilities along with proper lighting to maximise the use of the Waterworks and upgrading of leisure provision remain the goal and we are working to ensure that is realised.

“Belfast City Council bridging the gap in leisure provision for the North Belfast community along with other statutory partners is the objective and the campaign will continue until that goal is delivered.”