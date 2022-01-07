Waterworks re-opens after month-long closure

OPEN: The Waterworks Park in North Belfast re-opened to the public on Friday morning

THE Waterworks Park in North Belfast has finally re-opened to the public after a month-long closure.

The popular local beauty spot has been closed since December 8 after an outbreak of avian influenza, when dead birds were removed from the site.

Distressed park users looked on as swans died slow and agonising deaths in the water and on the banks and there was anger at the failure of the Department of Agriculture and City Hall staff to respond.

Numerous cases of the disease were detected across Ireland last month.

The gates to the Waterworks were re-opened on Friday morning, with a sign stating temporary opening hours from 9am-4pm.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey welcomed the re-opening.

Swans in the Waterworks on Friday morning

"I very much welcome re-opening of the Waterworks Park this morning," he said.

"This is hugely positive news for the people of North Belfast, particularly children, older people and people with disabilities who use the park on a daily basis.

"Hopefully, we have seen the end of the outbreak of avian influenza.

"The party has requested a meeting with the Chief Executive of Belfast City Council in the coming days to discuss the situation in more detail."

Green Party councillor Mal O'Hara added: "The outbreak has stabilised and despite losing 52 birds (primarily swans and greylag geese), the assessment is that it can open safely to the public.

"There are many lessons to be learned."