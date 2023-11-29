'We won’t give up until he’s home' – Family plea for safe return of Aaron

APPEAL: Posters have been erected on the Glen Road appealing for information about Aaron

THE family of a West Belfast man last seen almost three weeks ago have made a heartfelt plea for him to come home.

Aaron McKinney (32) from Twinbrook was last seen in the Glen Road area on Sunday, November 12. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up, grey beanie, navy track bottoms and grey trainers.

He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his cousin Maureen Munster said the family are "broken" over his disappearance, which is "completely out of character".

"The only facts that have been established as to sightings of Aaron's last whereabouts was on the morning of November 10 at the Spar on the Glen Road.

The last confirmed sighting of Aaron on November 12

"What has not been established is to what happened after, it’s as if he has just vanished without trace.

"As a family we are broken and in pain just not having any idea as to where he might be, or if something has happened to him. This is totally out of character for him to not check in with anyone.

"Aaron’s mental health is quite fragile and he is a vulnerable adult, so understandably as a family we are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"It’s his birthday coming up soon and his children and family circle just want him home safely.

"Aaron is a doting father to his two wee children, a joker and clown to his family and friends and a very well respected player in the local football leagues and wider community."

Maureen says she wants to thank the local community for their help so far and is appealing for anyone with information, no matter how small it may be to come forward.

"Police and rescue teams are searching hard, and the support from our local community has been overwhelming," she added.

"I am making this uniformed plea on behalf of every member of our family and Aaron’s friends – we just want him home.

"If anyone has any information, no matter how trivial they may think it is, please, please get in touch with either the police, or contact anyone that can pass this to us.

"Every day is a new day that brings new hope, we won’t give up until he is home."

In a renewed appeal on Wednesday, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in West Belfast are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen, or who may have any information in relation to the whereabouts of missing person Aaron McKinney.

"Aaron, 32, is from Dunmurry, and was last seen in the Glen Road area of West Belfast on Sunday, November 12. He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.

"Aaron has connections to Dundalk and may have travelled to the area.

"If you have seen Aaron or know of his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting serial number 391 of 24/11/23."