A WEST Belfast pharmacist is urging people to not panic but to be aware of symptoms of meningitis.

An unprecedented outbreak of the disease in, England with 27 cases confirmed and two deaths in Kent has been linked to a student nightclub.

On Wednesday health officials in the North said that a probable case of bacterial meningitis is not related to the ongoing outbreak in England. The case centres on a 16-year-old pupil at Bloomfield Collegiate School in East Belfast.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Terrry Maguire, from Maguire's Pharmacy said: "We can see these spikes of meningitis every so often.

"This particular outbreak in England seems to have caught Public Health England out a bit because of the size and scale of it and affecting a particular age group of young people.

"The strain in England is very aggressive and that is why we have seen very sick young people and unfortunately two deaths which is tragic. The Public Health Agency have said the case here is not linked but nevertheless does warrant our attention.

"There are currently discussions ongoing about the effects of vaping which has made the outbreak significantly worse. There has been nothing confirmed yet.

"The vaccination programme has increased over the past number of years but this particular cohort seems to have fallen outside it.

"I think it is a very good example of a public health wake-up call that these things are there and we have to be prepared for them.

"Two people have died which is really tragic. In the bigger scale of things, we forget that flu kills around 50,000 people a year. Infectious diseases are part and parcel of life and it is about how we manage outbreaks.

"I would urge people to be very aware of the symptoms. Meningitis has a specific group of symptoms which are more extreme and more intense than you get with the ordinary common cold, Covid or flu. If you have these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately."

What are the symptoms to look out for?

Fever

Vomiting

Severe headache

Rash

Stiff neck

Dislike of bright lights

Drowsiness or difficulty walking

Seizures

Many of the early signs are also the signs of less serious illnesses like colds and flu.

Someone with meningitis will usually become seriously ill in a matter of hours.

It’s important to keep checking someone who is ill so you know if they are getting rapidly worse, and look out for symptoms.

Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms of meningitis should seek medical help urgently at the closest Accident and Emergency Department or by dialling 999.

How can you prevent it?



There are several vaccinations to help protect against meningitis. These include the MenACWY vaccine, MenB vaccine, the DTaP/IPV/Hib/Hep B vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine and MMR vaccine. Speak to your GP or pharmacist for more information.