West Belfast tops the league for best broadband in the North

WEST Belfast has been named the area with the best broadband in the North, according to a new study.

Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions analysed data from Ofcom Connected Nations 2023 to reveal the spots with the best broadband.

Each parliamentary constituency was ranked based on four metrics: average download speed, superfast availability, percentage of premises receiving under 10 Mbps, and the percentage of premises receiving over 30 Mbps. The areas were each given a score out of 40 and ranked accordingly.

Belfast West topped the study as the top parliamentary constituency in the North with the best broadband.

Approximately 99.3 per cent of premises in the constituency have superfast availability – one of the highest percentages in the entire region. The area’s average download speed of 223.2 Mbps was higher than any other spot in the North.

East Belfast took second place on the ranking. The area placed high thanks to its impressive average download speed of 222.4 Mbps and low percentage of premises receiving speeds of under 10 Mbps, below Ofcom’s threshold for ‘decent broadband’.

People living in North Belfast have access to the third-best broadband in the North. Residents can enjoy average download speeds of 217.7 Mbps, while 92.78 per cent of premises in the area receive superfast speeds over 30 Mbps.

South Belfast is the worst place for broadband in the city but still ranks above other areas in the North.