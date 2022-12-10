Workers' Party to commemorate execution of Joe McKelvey

Workers' Party of Ireland are set to commemorate republicans executed in Mountjoy Prison 100 years ago, this Saturday in Milltown Cemetery.

The Workers' Party of Ireland will hold a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the executions of Liam Mellows, Joe McKelvey, Richard Barrett and Rory O’Conner by Free State forces during the Civil War.

The men were from all four provinces of Ireland, with Joe McKelvey from Belfast. They were executed in retaliation for the anti-Treaty IRA's assassination of Seán Hales TD.

The commemoration will take place on Saturday at 2pm at Milltown Cemetery.

Speaking ahead of the commemoration, Peter Sullivan of the Lower Falls Branch of the Workers' Party said: “The murders of these republican soldiers, together with 77 other reprisals, represented the brutal, draconian executions policy of the Free State forces during the Irish counter-revolution. Joe Mc Kelvey and his comrades fought and died for the Republican Ireland that was proclaimed at Easter 1916 and ratified in the 1919 Democratic Programme of Dáil Éireann."

The Workers' Party of Ireland have stated that the core message of the party remains the same.

“We declare in the words of the Irish Republican Proclamation, the right of the people of Ireland to the ownership of Ireland, and to the unfettered control of Irish destinies to be indefeasible, we declare that the nation's sovereignty extends not only to all men and women of the nation, but to all its material possessions, the nation's soil and all its resources, all the wealth and all the wealth-producing processes within the nation, and we reaffirm that all right to private property must be subordinated to the public right and welfare.

"We declare that we desire our country to be ruled in accordance with the principles of Liberty. Equality, and Justice for all.”