WATCH: Workforce host schools to showcase expert training opportunities

WEST BELFAST-based training company Workforce are specialists helping young people find their careers in a variety of vocations and professions. This month they hosted several schools to showcase the opportunities available to them.

Operating since 1978 Workforce train young people who leave school and teach them the vital skills to make their mark in a variety of professions from motor vehicle mechanics to catering and hospitality, childcare, hairdressing and barbering, business administration and joinery.

Young people learning through Workforce are offered the chance to earn all the necessary qualifications to progress in their chosen vocations.

The company currently have around 300 young people in training and 170 people taking their apprenticeship in a variety of trades and vocations across their five training centres including barbering, business administration, catering, hairdressing, health and social care, joinery, painting and decorating and roles in the motor industry.

Young people were shown many of the careers they could embark upon. They were given demonstrations in cooking, carpentry, barbering and mechanics as well as being given the chance to register for courses they were interested in.

Classes are designed in small numbers so Workforce’s tutors can deliver expert and intimate learning and applicants will also be paid while undertaking their apprenticeships offering opportunities to earn while you learn.

⭐️ CAREERS AT WORKFORCE ⭐️



From crepes to colour wheels, to a Ferrari… what a day!



Thank you to every school that attended our first career day of 2023! The young people present were great ambassadors for the schools they represent!#careerday #maketherightchoice pic.twitter.com/BYOOiAYcIY — workforcetraining (@Workforceonline) February 2, 2023

Chris Ward, Corporate Services Manager of Workforce Training Services said: “Workforce are here for young people thinking about their options going forward. Some young people will decide to stay on at school and others may feel apprenticeships and vocational training are the pathways they want to choose.

“The opportunity young people have today is to tour our premises and chat to our staff to get an idea of what an apprenticeship would look like and what the options that we can give them are going forward. Whatever our young people choose to do, we’ll be here to support them and their decisions for their future.”

Enrol for September 2023 at: Workforce Training