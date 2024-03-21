Glengormley McDonald's mark World Down Syndrome Day as a thank you to staff member Peter

MCDONALD's restaurant in Glengormley is urging the local community to join in some funky wardrobe fun as it marks World Down Syndrome Day today (Thursday).

McDonald’s will celebrate by encouraging staff to wear special t-shirts instead of their standard uniforms and will mark the day as a special thanks to Peter Neill, a 28-year-old employee from Jordanstown, who has Down Syndrome.

Business Manager Ryan Mayrs said he wanted to raise awareness in the community of the condition.

“Since Peter started working with us eight months ago, he has been a breath of fresh air,” he said. “He’s the reason we wanted to do something proactive to raise awareness of Down Syndrome.

“We want Peter to feel appreciated and respected for who he is, and we want to show that workplaces can benefit beyond measure by having employees like him.”

Ryan, who has worked at the Glengormley restaurant for two-and-a-half years, said that staff will also be wearing odd, colourful socks to send a message of support to those living with the condition.

“If we educate people on different types of disabilities, they will be more accepting and that’s conducive to creating a more inclusive environment for everyone to thrive in and that’s what McDonald’s is all about,” he added.

Peter, a trained barista, who now works in customer care at McDonald’s in Glengormley, said he was thrilled that his employer was taking a positive stance on the issue.

“I’ll be handing out posters and pens to our customers to mark World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday," he said. “I love working here. Everyone is so friendly, and I have been able to meet new people and make a lot of friends.

For WDSD 2024, we call for people worldwide to End The Stereotypes.

Do you have a story to share? Post your message using the hashtag #EndTheStereotypes

Learn more at https://t.co/zDEjAJHE4U#WorldDownSyndromeDay #AssumeThatICan #DownSyndromeAdvocate #LotsOfSocks pic.twitter.com/nEFnmYDbTz — World Down Syndrome Day (@WorldDSDay) March 20, 2024

“I really like the decision to raise awareness of Down Syndrome because I want others to know that if you’re hard working and customer focused there’s no reason why they can’t get a job – just like me.”

With 130 employees, all sharing a strong inclusion ethos, the McDonald’s Glengormley restaurant has become a place of joy for Peter, who also plays basketball and athletics.

“I would encourage anyone with Down Syndrome to give work a shot,” he added. “I lost my job in a café in East Belfast when it closed, and I was worried at first. But now I know there’s no need to be nervous. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved.

“There’s the added bonus of eating Chicken Selects on my break, not to mention all the ice cream I want!”

McDonald’s Franchisee Des Lamph – owner and operator of the Glengormley restaurant – said that as one of the largest companies in the world, McDonald’s has a responsibility to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion.

“Our message is that everyone is welcome here,” he said. “As a community restaurant, we take our responsibilities seriously. Peter is a great worker, a lovely guy and an inspiration. That’s why we want to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day alongside him.

“It takes courage to step out of your comfort zone – and that goes for individuals and businesses alike.”