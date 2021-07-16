World-renowned DJs set to turn up the volume at Féile Dance Night

FALLS PARK RETURN: The Dance Night at Féile An Phobail is back after a one-year absence

SOME of the world’s biggest dance music acts have been announced as part of the hugely popular Féile an Phobail Dance Night.

German DJ Paul Van Dyk is headlining the gig in the Falls Park on Sunday, August 8.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🎧FÉILE DANCE NIGHT



📍Falls Park

📅Sunday 8th August



This is going to be EPIC!!!



🎟Ticket info to follow pic.twitter.com/eQEKKTPFMu — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 9, 2021

Also joining him on stage will be ‘Us Against The World’ producer Darren Styles as well as Will Atkinson and British artist Judge Jules.

Excitement is building as the popular West Belfast community festival returns after being cancelled last summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Féile an Phobail director Kevin Gamble said they hope to break records with the festival this year, promising the “biggest and best summer Féile we have ever had”.

Organisers say ticket information will be released in due course. Keep up to date on Féile An Phobail social media outlets for further information.