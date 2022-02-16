BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Your friendly one-stop shop for all mobile repairs

OPENED in 2017 on the Shankill Road, Mobile Zone Belfast has established itself as a one-stop shop for all things mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

The company also has branches in Botanic in South Belfast as well as in Newtownards.

Shankill Road shop owner, Faiz Ahmed explained: “We have experienced technicians and use modern equipment. I think we are the best phone repair service in Belfast.

“We are proud to offer the best value for money and top quality service, whether it is repairs, buy and sell or accessories.

“We cannot brush off the importance of gadgets in our personal or professional life. A significant portion of our time is spent with our mobile phones, tablets, or laptops. That being the case, we don't want any problem with them.

“But when your mobile phone or tablet breaks, you need professional assistance to carry out its repair. That's where our job starts.

“With years of experience in electronics, we can get the job done for you swiftly and efficiently around Belfast.

“We can fix all sorts of faults from screen replacements down to logic boards on a component level.”

Mobile Zone Belfast at 188 Shankill Road (07961-011191) also offer a simple and easy walk-in service as well as a free collection and delivery for all mobile repairs across the city.

“We offer our valuable customers maximum ease and comfort. That being the case, you need not roam down the streets to find out some shop and then wait for hours to get your device fixed.

“We offer our customers a free collection and delivery service on mobile repairs in Belfast so that they need not disturb their quotidian routine.

“We understand the importance of your mobile phone, that's why our experts will make the process easier and fix your devices at your place in Belfast.

“Almost 80 per cent of mobile repairs are done at your doorstep, thus making it possible for you to get the device back as soon as possible.”

Common mobile phone and tablet issues include water damage, phone unlocking, speaker and battery problems and glass replacement.

As for laptops, they will fix anything related to your PC from screen repairs to motherboard repairs, windows installation or software updates, and everything in between.

Mobile Zone Belfast aim to provide professional assistance that is tailored to customer's requirements. They pride ourselves on delivering a trustworthy and proficient experience and promise 100% satisfaction with their work.

Mobile Zone Belfast also guarantee a ‘No fix no fee’ policy- you do not have to pay a penny if your device cannot be repaired and they offer a lifetime warranty on all repairs carried out.

There is also no extra charge for doorstep phone repairs or collection in Belfast.