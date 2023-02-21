Man charged after woman threatened with a hammer and robbed in North Belfast

AN 18-year-old man has been charged after a woman was robbed in North Belfast after being threatened with a hammer in the early hours of Monday morning.

At approximately 12.30am, police received a report that a woman had been robbed in the Castleton Gardens area.

The victim was dragged from her car and threatened with a hammer before being punched in the head and a sum of money taken from her.

Officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of robbery. The man has now been charged with a number of offences including robbery and possession of offensive weapon with intent.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday.