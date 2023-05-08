Man (31) charged after hostage drama at city centre hotel

HOSTAGE: The PSNI surrounded the Clayton Hotel after being alerted by hotel staff

POLICE were called to deal with a hostage situation at a city centre hotel last night after a man entered the premises with what appeared to be a gun and threatened guests and staff.

Shortly after 6pm on Sunday a lone man entered the Clayton Hotel in Ormeau Avenue and threatened staff and guests, taking one man hostage. It's been reported the man entered the hotel shirtless and smashed property inside before threatening staff to "get down".

Reports further state the man appeared to have a firearm underneath the shirt he had removed and was threatening and screaming at guests in the hotel restaurant. Front desk staff locked themselves in a panic room and sent alerts to the police.

Specialist firearms officers and police dog units were dispatched to the scene. Police subsequently detained a 31-year-old man after he tried to flee the scene and ascertained he was not carrying a gun.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Response officers were on the scene within five minutes. On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated.

“Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7pm.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.

“He was arrested on a number of offences and has been taken into police custody, where he remains at this time.

“I want to thank the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during what was a terrifying ordeal. Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have footage of the incident, or any other information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1612 of 07/05/23.”

Botanic SDLP CouncillorGary McKeown said: "I was shocked at reports of someone allegedly entering a hotel and threatening staff and guests and holding a man hostage.

"I'm sure it was a horrific ordeal for this man, and for everyone present, and I hope that they are getting the support they need.

"Aside from the shocking details coming out around this incident and the impact on those involved, more generally it risks harming our reputation as a welcoming and safe city. Thankfully incidents like this are few and far between, and I would like to thank the police for their swift response.

"The most important thing is the wellbeing of those involved, and my thoughts are with them as I'm sure this incident will have a real impact.

"However, it's also worth emphasising that Belfast is a fantastic city to visit with lots to do and great hospitality, and I would like to reassure any people thinking of coming here that this was an isolated incident that doesn't reflect the reality of how safe it is here."

On Tuesday morning the PSNI confirmed the man has been charged with carrying an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, criminal damage, and false imprisonment.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9th May.