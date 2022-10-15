33 year old woman arrested following Poleglass murder

SCENE: Police remain at the scene of a murder in the Woodside area of Poleglass

POLICE investigating the murder of a 54-year-old man in the Woodside area of Poleglass on Friday evening have arrested a 33-year-old woman.

Shortly after 10pm last night, police responded to reports that a man had been stabbed at a property. He was taken to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, Friday 14 October, that a man had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

"The man was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

"The 33-year-old woman was arrested for murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug. She remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has called on the community to work with a police investigation.

“A police investigation is underway at Woodside this morning into a very serious incident, which occurred in the area last night," he said.

“I am calling on people to avoid the area if they can and I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”