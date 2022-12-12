46-year-old man arrested after aggravated burglary in Beechmount

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after an aggravated burglary in the Beechmount Parade area on Sunday night

Detectives are appealing for information after a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

The aggravated burglary took place at a property in the Beechmount Parade area on Sunday evening. Police received a report “that a man armed with a hatchet had entered a home” in the area.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “At 8.55pm, police received a report that a man armed with a hatchet had entered a home in the Beechmount Parade area.

“On arrival, it was established that the man had initially attended the address at around 8.45pm and smashed the window of a vehicle belonging to the occupant.

“He left following an altercation during which he sustained facial injuries and returned with a hatchet which he used to attack the occupant, causing a cut to his abdomen. Thankfully, this does not appear to be serious.

“A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon with intent. As he was being conveyed to hospital for treatment he became aggressive and was further arrested for assault on police and criminal damage after he spat blood at an officer and inside the police vehicle.

“Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and should not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’. Our investigations into the circumstances around this violent series of events have just begun, and we would ask anyone who was in the Beechmount Parade area at the time or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1628 of 11/12/22.”