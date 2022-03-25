50th Anniversary

HAVING first opened its doors in 1948, Collins Furniture is one of West Belfast’s longest-serving retailers. Though originally opened as a hardware shop on Beechmount Gardens, the store has provided – and continues to provide – quality furniture to generations of local people. The Collins family opened a new shop in Andersonstown in the early 1960s and moved into their present premises in 1965. While furniture styles have changed, the high standard of customer service and competitive pricing at Collins Furniture remains. “The strength of the business has always been the local community, who have always supported us tremendously,” Michael Collins reflected. “It’s not just people who live in the area – we have people who have moved to every corner of the country that still come back to us. We regularly deliver to Limerick, Cork, Galway, and the UK. “We have customers who came to us in the 1940s and now their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are coming to us. That’s something that we’re extremely grateful for. Through the worst years of the Troubles, through recessions, through Covid, we’ve had great support from the people of West Belfast.”