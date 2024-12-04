Chloe's funeral to take place on Thursday

TRIBUTES: Chloe Ferris (24) who collapsed after a night out in Belfast city centre

A YOUNG West Belfast woman who died at a city centre nightclub at the weekend will be remembered for her "bubbly personality and infectious smile".

Chloe Ferris (24) was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Lux nightclub in the Dunbar Street area of Belfast city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Lux nightclub

Chloe owned a beauty salon in Newtownabbey. Another woman was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

On Tuesday, the PSNI said two men, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Chloe was due to celebrate her 25th birthday this week. Her father Declan said the "whole family is just heartbroken” at Chloe's death.

She was a past participant of cross-community youth project R City, which brings together young people from Ardoyne and Shankill. In recent years she took part in their annual 'Belfast 2 Blanco' project in South Africa.

Thomas Turley from R City said everyone was "absolutely devastated" to hear the sad news of Chloe's sudden death.

"It is not unknown that Chloe was the light within any room she walked into with her bubbly personality and infectious smile," he said.

"This was the atmosphere Chloe created each week within our programmes and many of her peers that shared this journey with her would’ve considered her the mum of the group as she always looked out for everyone and gave them honest advice.

"Throughout her journey on the R City programme, Chloe touched the lives of so many, from staff, peers, young people she worked with, to the children of Blanco, South Africa.

Chloe Ferris in Blanco, South Africa with the R City programme

"Each of us are so lucky to have experienced these times with Chloe and will cherish those memories forever.

"R City would like to extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to all of Chloe’s family circle and friends during this heartbreaking time."

Chloe was the daughter of Declan and Sharon, and the much loved sister of Christopher, Declan and Barry. Her funeral will take place on Thursday with Requiem Mass at 1pm at St Paul’s Church followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.