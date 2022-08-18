North Belfast schools celebrate 'outstanding' A-Level results

THERE were joyous scenes across schools in North Belfast on Thursday morning on A-Level results day.

The grades were the result of the first summer exams to be held for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Blessed Trinity College, Principal Jim McKeever commended pupils on their results.

"The staff of Blessed Trinity are absolutely delighted with the outstanding results achieved this morning by our wonderful Year 14 students, which is a testament to the incredible work of the staff in the school," he said.

"Our 200-strong Year Group have achieved an amazing 85 per cent A*-C grades at A-Level, for which they are to be highly commended, given the many challenges faced through the pandemic.

"Our students are a credit to their school, families and the whole North Belfast Community. We wish them every success in the future."

Over at Edmund Rice College in Glengormley, over 70 per ceng of pupils achieved three or more A Level grades at A*-C. 100% of pupils attained two A Levels at these top grades for the fourth successive year.

Furthermore, eight Departments are celebrating 100 per cent pass rate in their subjects, a phenomenal feat, given the nature of the challenging times endured over the past number of years.

Principal Paul Berne praised the work ethic and commitment shown by the pupils, staff and parents.

“These results are testimony to the hard work and dedication, demonstrated first and foremost, by our pupils," he said.

It was scenes of jubilation at Edmund Rice College as pupils celebrated outstanding A Level results.



"For many of them, this was the first set of official external examinations they had ever sat after seven years of post-primary school. To achieve such a wonderful set of results is nothing short of outstanding.

"Quite a number of pupils achieved three A*s. We are blessed with a staff team that give everything and are wholly committed to delivering the highest quality teaching and learning, which helps all our pupils achieve their full potential.

"I must also give special mention to our parents who work tirelessly to support the school and our pupils, enabling them to succeed. We could not do this without them.

"I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together and all at Edmund Rice College wish our leavers every success in their future endeavours.”